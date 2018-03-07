Reminder: Superintendent community breakfast and school tour March 8

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris Duffy has scheduled her next community breakfast and school tour from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 8. The tour begins and ends at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
The program includes:
- Breakfast and district update
- School buses transporting attendees to visit Brier Terrace Middle School, Brier Elementary School and the Mountlake Terrace Elementary construction site
- Meeting students, principals and teachers
Spanish interpretation will be available. If you’d like additional languages or need any other accommodations, contact Oscar Halpert, halperto@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7045.