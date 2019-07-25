Reminder: State Transportation Commission looking for feedback on proposed ferry fare hikes

The Washington State Transportation Commission is looking for feedback on proposed fare increases for the next two years that will take effect in October. You can learn more about the fare changes and provide comments via the Transportation Commission’s online open house

You can also submit feedback by emailing the transportation commission at [email protected]. Please put “Ferry Fares” in the subject line. The commission will hold its final hearing on the fare proposal at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Board Room, 1011 Western Ave., Suite 500, Seattle.