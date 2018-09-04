Reminder: South County Fire to offer free community emergency response classes this fall

South County Fire is offering free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes this fall, where attendees can learn how to help in a disaster.

During a regional emergency, such as an earthquake or other major disaster, firefighters and other first responders may not be able to meet the heavy demand for their services. People will have to rely on each other to meet many lifesaving and life-sustaining needs.

CERT classes teach readiness, basic disaster first aid, search and rescue operations, how to put out small fires and the psychological effect of disasters.

Classes meet every Monday and Thursday, Oct. 22-Nov. 15, 6-10 p.m., at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S. in Everett, near Mariner High School.

Register in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/CERT. For more information, contact Kristen Thorstenson at South County Fire, [email protected] or 425-551-1240.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving nearly 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.