Reminder: Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ‘Plastic Ocean’ July 14

Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents “Plastic Ocean,” a film that begins with the search for the great blue whales, only to find vast amounts of plastic floating in the water.

The film shows how plastic breaks down and ingested by fish, carrying the toxins from the plastics that are eventually ingested by humans.

The free screening will be Saturday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 8109 224th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

The event is free and open to the public. After the screening, a discussion will be held with special guests Dr. Kriss Kevorkian and Jeni Woock.