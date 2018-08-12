Reminder: Section of 212th Street Southwest to close next week

The City of Lynnwood has informed Mountlake Terrace officials that their contractors will prepare 212th Street Southwest for paving next week from 61st Place West to the Interurban Trail.

On Monday, Aug. 13, this section will experience traffic delays with flaggers controlling the intersection. This section of 212th Street Southwest will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both directions on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 14 and 15 for paving work.

Drivers should expect longer term delays and the current detour will remain in effect. Interurban Trail shoulder clean-up is expected at the end of the week.

Local access to businesses will be provided as reasonably possible as the asphalt adequately cools. It is recommended that drivers avoid the area if possible.