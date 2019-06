All are invited to join members of the Mountlake Terrace City Council and other city

officials to help celebrate the grand opening of Safeway in the former Albertsons store at the corner of 212th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West on Thursday, June 13 at 4 p.m.

The store has giveaways and raffles planned as well as face painting, a balloon artist and a caricature artist attending the celebration.