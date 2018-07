Steel Magic Northwest announced that registration is now open for its second annual Summer Steelband Intensive 2018, a week-long camp running from Monday-Friday, Aug. 13-17.

There is an afternoon day camp (1:30 – 4 p.m.) for youth 6th grade and up, and an evening group (6:30 – 8:30 p.m.) for adults.

For more detailed information about location, tuition and schedule, visit www.steelmagicnorthwest.org, or call 425-776-8946.