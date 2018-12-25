Register by Dec. 31 for discount at Disney Institute course in Lynnwood

Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence, to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Discounted seats are available if you register by Dec. 31, 2018.

Sponsored by Western Washington University and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, the one-day event “will help area professionals begin to understand the power of leadership values, discover how customer loyalty can be established, and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened,” an announcement from WWU and the Lynnwood Chamber said.

Also from the announcement:

Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization.

This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

Registration is $399 per person and includes all course materials, lunch and refreshments. Discounted seats are available if registered by Dec. 31, 2018, or by purchasing tables. For more information or to register, call 360-650-3909 or register online at www.wwu.edu/disney.