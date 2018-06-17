Reminder: Red Onion Burgers June 19 Dining for Dollars event to support MLT 3rd of July celebration

Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace is hosting an all-day Dining for Dollars event Tuesday, June 19 to benefit the Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July celebration.

Red Onion Burgers will donate 20 percent of sales, 100 percent of cash tips and 50 percent of credit card tips to support the 3rd of July celebration at Ballinger Park, which includes a day family entertainment and games, followed by evening fireworks over Lake Ballinger.

Volunteers are also needed for the June 19 Dining for Dollars fundraiser. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996.