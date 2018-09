Janice Allred will present on DNA at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s Wednesday, Oct. 3 meeting at the LDS Family History Center, 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

There will be a short business meeting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. Now that you have taken the DNA test and have the results, Allred will explain how to read them and what to do next.

Guests are welcome. For more information call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.