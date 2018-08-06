Reminder: Primary election ballots due Aug. 7

If you haven’t yet voted in the primary election, your ballot is due Tuesday, Aug. 7. The election is mail-only but you don’t need a stamp as this year’s ballots are postage paid.
Among the candidates ion this year’s ballot are those for state and U.S. House and Senate, Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney and Snohomish County Public Utilities District Commissioner. Voters in unincorporated areas and the City of Lynnwood are being asked to consider an emergency medical services property tax levy for the South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority.
Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 7. You can also put in them in a drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If you lost your ballot or never received one, email [email protected] or call 425-388-3444.
You can find the location of all ballot drop boxes at snohomishcountywa.gov/225/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations.