Reminder: Primary election ballots due Aug. 7

If you haven’t yet voted in the primary election, your ballot is due Tuesday, Aug. 7. The election is mail-only but you don’t need a stamp as this year’s ballots are postage paid.

If you lost your ballot or never received one, email [email protected] or call 425-388-3444.

You can find the location of all ballot drop boxes at snohomishcountywa.gov/225/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations.