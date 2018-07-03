Reminder: Pre-registration for Calvary Fellowship’s 2018 Vacation Bible School due by July 5

Calvary Fellowship is inviting kids age four through fifth grade to become “Special Agents” for God at their 2018 Vacation Bible School set for Monday, July 23, through Thursday, July 26.

SonForce Kids runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day; cost is $15.

Attendees will gear up for special missions each day and make crafts, play games, sing and snack along the way.

Pre-registration will be accepted until noon on Thursday, July 5, and can be done online at https://calvaryfellowship.wufoo.com/forms/z1rodzfk0vz6tge. For additional information, call the Calvary Fellowship office during business hours at 425-775-3422.

Calvary Fellowship is located at 23302 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

–By Doug Petrowski