Reminder: Portion of 61st Pl W closed to through traffic during construction

The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds motorists that 61st Place West is closed to through traffic between 215th Street Southwest and 213th Place Southwest from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Jan. 27 due to construction.

Drivers can access the Southwest Transfer Station from 215th Street Southwest and the Snohomish Recycling Center from the 212th Street Southwest end of 61st Place West during construction.