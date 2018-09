Pet Adventure is hosting another pet adoption event on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their store located in the Cedar Plaza at 22803 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

Smidget Rescue of Covington will have a number of rescue dogs available for viewing and adoption at the event. To learn about the Smidget Rescue and see photos some of the dogs that the organization currently has available for adoption, click https://www.facebook.com/SmidgetRescue.

–By Doug Petrowski