Reminder: One week left to provide ideas about city’s possible uses of ARPA funds

The City of Mountlake Terrace continues to seek input from residents, businesses and organizations about possible uses for its share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that can best help the community. Participants have one week left to rank five categories of approved uses for the funds by their order of preference.

Under ARPA, the city is eligible to receive nearly $6 million in federal funds. The money is intended to support public health agencies’ response to the pandemic and to stimulate the economy through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries, and support for essential workers, as well as investments in infrastructure, including water, sewer, and broadband services.

Feedback gathered from the survey will help the Mountlake Terrace City Council decide how the funds can best help the community. Respondents are asked to keep in mind that only approved uses are allowed under this law and that funds must be committed by the end of 2024.

Participants are asked to rank the categories most important to their household or business. Those groupings include businesses/nonprofits, community health and safety, household assistance, infrastructure and amenities, and replacing lost revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and to help retain jobs. Each categorization lists examples of approved uses for the funding. The survey also includes space to share new ideas for using the funds.

The brief online survey is available until Jan. 2, 2022.

To access the survey or for more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/ARPAsurvey or contact via email at cityhall@mltwa.gov, or by phone at 425-744-6206.