Reminder: Nourishing Network to hold food drive at Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th

The City of Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th Health & Safety Block Party will be hosting a food drive for The Nourishing Network Program on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The Fair runs this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Foundation for Edmonds School District staff will be there collecting nonperishable food donations for The Nourishing Network meals programs. Help the Foundation to restock the pantry so that the program is ready for the new school year.

Come by the Fair on 44th, drop off a donation, and help fill the Nourishing Network delivery van!

The Nourishing Network began as weekend meals to feed hungry and homeless students in the Edmonds School District and has quickly blossomed into more comprehensive programs to help sustain the most fragile students. The organization’s goal is to help reduce students’ stress over basic needs so that the they can focus their attention on learning.

With your generous help and the help of our caring community, the Nourishing Network provides essential services to families in need.

Examples of needed items:

Shelf-stable milk

Single serving cereal bowls/boxes

Oatmeal packets

Juice boxes/pouches

Fruit cups/canned fruit

Canned tuna

Canned chicken

Canned chili

Canned soups

Spaghetti O’s

Canned ravioli

Easy mac and cheese