Reminder: Nourishing Network program again offers summer meals

The Foundation for Edmonds School District, through its Nourishing Network program, is proud to once again coordinate the Summer Meals Program for the District.

The 2018 program will run from June 25-Aug. 23, Monday through Thursday. Families may pick from three sites around Lynnwood (Martha Lake Baptist Church at 17319 Larch Way, Community Life Center at 19820 Scriber Lake Rd. and South Lynnwood Park at 20915 61st Ave. W.). Each site has its own operating hours, click here for more information.

In addition to lunch, there will be fun, guided educational and physical activities each day. There is no cost for the program and it is open to students ages 5-18. No pre-registration is required.

Click the following links to see the printable flier in English or Spanish. More information is also available on the Summer Meals webpage. For more information, contact Merrilyn Jones, Summer Meal Program Coordinator at 425-431-7228 or email [email protected].

The Foundation for Edmonds School District thanks community partners for their support: Martha Lake Baptist Church, Community Life Church, Fred Meyer and the District’s Move 60! initiative for making the program possible.