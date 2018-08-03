Reminder: National Night Out celebrates safety Aug. 7

Thanks to the support of Premera Blue Cross, National Night Out Against Crime will again offer music, water walking, bouncy houses, free food and more again this year.

The City of Mountlake Terrace invites citizens to attend the award-winning event on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W.

This year’s event features balloon artist Sara Chastain from Puget Sound Balloons, caricature artist Steve Hartley aka Muggshotz, DJ music, face painting, Smokey Bear, and a special Q&A session with Police Chief Greg Wilson.

The Bike Rodeo conducted by Cascade Bicycle Club returns to the parking lot near the corner of 224th Street Southwest and 54th Avenue West.

Demonstrations from Seattle Tae Kwon Do for martial arts, Edmonds Police Department K9 Unit and Mountlake Terrace Dance Program will take the stage. Police, fire and public works vehicles are available for guests to explore the inside and outside.

National Night Out is an annual community-building effort that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This free family event combines entertainment, food and community involvement for a fun-filled evening. Citizens can meet city officials, visit over 30 local businesses and service organizations, and celebrate with neighbors.

“Mountlake Terrace’s National Night Out event takes place thanks to donations from local businesses and sponsors as well as volunteers and participants from local agencies and organizations,” Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said in a press release. “We couldn’t do this event without our wonderful sponsors and volunteers who contribute each year.”

The Mountlake Terrace National Night Out event was recognized again last year by the National Association of Town Watch as a National Award Winner for its outstanding participation.