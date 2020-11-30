Reminder: MTHS food drive runs through Dec. 4

Mountlake Terrace High School is holding a food drive through Friday, Dec. 4 for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

There will be a popup food drive tent Dec. 4 at the Mountlake Terrace Safeway, 212th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, from 2-4:30 pm

You can leave non-perishable food items in the donation bins at the Mountlake Terrace QFC or Safeway, or at the front entrance of MTHS — located at 21801 44th Ave. W. Or you can make a monetary donation online at wa-edmonds-lite.intouchreceipting.com.