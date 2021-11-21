Reminder: Mountlake Terrace HS conducting food drive through Dec. 3

Mountlake Terrace High School will be collecting food and cash donations through Dec. 5 for the Concern for Neighbors food bank. Families and the community can make cash donations online at this link.
Accepted donations include non-perishable food items, toiletries or cash. You can drop donations at the high school, 21801 44th Ave. W., or at the Cedar Plaza QFC, 22803 44th Ave. W.
