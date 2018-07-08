Reminder: Monday voter registration deadline for Aug. 7 primary

Monday, July 9, is the deadline for voters to register online or by mail for the Aug. 7 primary or for previously registered Washington voters to file a change of address.

New Washington voters can register through July 30, but after Monday, July 9, they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

Voters can register on line or update existing registrations at https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/myvote/.

Mail registration forms are available at the auditor’s office, at any local library or at some other government offices. Forms also are available on line at http://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/Print-Voter-Registration-Forms.aspx.

Voters who register by mail need to send their forms in time to get a July 9 postmark. That means being aware of pick-up times at local post offices.

In-person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County Auditor’s office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West.