The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is hosting a holiday dinner from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with appetizers. A prime rib dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by a special performance from the Silver Fox Players served with dessert at 7 p.m.

Cost is $10 at the door. The MLT Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr.