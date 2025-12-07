Reminder: MLT Community Foundation to host first food forest volunteer meeting Dec. 8

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation (MLTCF) will hold its first volunteer meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8 at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Community members interested in food forest education, events and volunteer opportunities are invited to attend.

The meeting will include group discussions on topics, such as learning opportunities within the food forest, fundraising and community engagement ideas and potential events for the coming year. Organizers encourage anyone interested in shaping the future of the food forest to participate.

Snacks and beverages will be provided. RSVPs are appreciated by Dec. 6 at ffab@mltcf.org, but not required.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.