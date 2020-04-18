Reminder: MLT City Council to meeting remotely April 20

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a Monday, April 20 business meeting but will again be. meeting remotely to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

The public will be able to listen via telephone or Zoom teleconference. Among the items on the consent agenda is awarding a contract to upgrade the Public Works Department’s SCADA Systems, at a cost of $440,497.09. The low bidder for the work was Technical Systems, Inc. (TSI).

SCADA stands for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, and the system provides data and information on the city’s sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water infrastructure. The system was originally installed 20 years ago, and the city says an upgrade is needed to significantly reduce latency times, increase reliability, and update hardware and software to current technology and industry standards.

The council will also adopt a resolution ratifying the city’s April 6 declaration of emergency and emergency order, necessary to ensure the long-term continuity of services consistent with the governor’s orders.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and the agenda can be found at www.cityofmlt.com/129

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782.

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (997 5440 8737) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (7761161).

To submit public comment, please email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us or mail them to City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “public comment for April 20 Council meeting” on your correspondence.