Reminder: Meeting Nov. 7 on subdivision proposed for Creekside Church property

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a neighborhood meeting Nov. 7 on a proposed subdivision development, Creekside Meadows, on the existing Creekside Church property, located at 7011 226th Pl. S.W.

Applications have been submitted to build a residential neighborhood with 56 single-family, detached homes on a 9.9-acre site, as a planned unit development served by a looped public street, on-street parking, and a comprehensive pedestrian circulation system. The subdivision would make enhancements to wetland and stream buffers, and steep slopes. Public access use of privately owned and maintained park and open space areas would be permitted. The plan is to demolish all existing buildings and make site improvements.

The meeting is on Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at 7011 226th Pl. S.W. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., city staff will give a brief introduction, with display maps, of the proposed development concept and the review process.

More information on the proposed Creekside Meadows subdivision is available online at www.cityofmlt.com/180, or contact Senior Planner Edith Duttlinger at [email protected] or 425- 744-6279.