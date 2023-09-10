Reminder: Meet your local leaders at Terrace Talk Sept. 13

Terrace Talk, a new way to meet with City of Mountlake Terrace management, kicks off Sept. 13.

To better serve the community, and suit the modern times, the old “Coffee with the City” program is transforming into something new, the city said.

Terrace Talk will be held quarterly at City Hall, in an informal hybrid setting. Everyone is welcome to ask questions and share feedback.

These talks will run about an hour. The city will offer a central topic as a starting point, with time for unscripted conversation.

The first session will introduce City Manager Jeff Niten. Attendees will also go over Vision 2044, the Comprehensive Plan Update, which is a state-mandated look at goals and policies surrounding population growth, land use and zoning, sustainability and quality of life.

Terrace Talk

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

City Hall and Zoom

More information: www.cityofmlt.com/terracetalk