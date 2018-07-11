Reminder: Lynnwood Shakespeare in the Park begins July 18

Shakespeare in the Park begins on Wednesday, July 18 at the Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18827 72nd Ave. W.

The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. each night, rain or shine.

Please bring blankets and cushions for seating. Seating area for camping chairs is VERY limited (about 25 max). The Lynndale Park Amphitheater has main seating consisting of wood benches on concrete platforms. The Amphitheater was renovated to include environmental improvements, ADA accessibility, a paved path to the seating area and the addition of bleacher seating.

Parking is available at Lynndale Elementary if Lynndale Park parking fills up.

This year’s schedule is as follows:

July 18 The Merry Wives of Windsor Wooden O July 19 The Merry Wives of Windsor Wooden O July 25 King Lear Wooden O July 26 King Lear Wooden O Aug 2 Henry IV Greenstage Aug 9 Three Musketeers Greenstage