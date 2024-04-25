Reminder: Living Voices presentation April 28 to share stories of Japanese internment camps

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Sunday, April 28 will be hosting a performance about the lives of those impacted by Executive Order 9066. The free event will begin at 1 p.m. at Wickers Gallery in Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood.

Living Voices will combine live theatrical performances with archival film, turning history into a moving personal journey. The project aims to help people understand the impact of the order and forced relocation that imprisoned thousands of innocent Japanese-Americans during World War II through the experience of one young incarcerated citizen.