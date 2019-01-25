Reminder: Let Justice Roll Down concert at Trinity Lutheran Jan. 27

A reminder that reSound, a Northwest Chamber Ensemble and choir-in-residence at Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church, is performing Let Justice Roll Down — A Multi-Media Musical Journey to Selma and Back on Sunday Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

In April 2017, Plymouth Church’s Youth Forum went on a life-changing trip, retracing the actual steps of the American Civil Rights Movement. Upon their return, the 10 high school aged youth and their leaders compiled their experiences into a book, Our Faith Journey through the American Civil Rights Movement.

This event will feature Kyrie, a new 20-minute work by Stephen Marshall-Ward and Michael Austin Miller, featuring selected texts from the Plymouth Youth Forum’s new book, Our Faith Journey through the American Civil Rights Movement, with significant contributions from local civil rights leaders.

The event features many talented greater Seattle-based musicians, including duo-organists Wanda Griffiths and Stephen Marshall-Ward with reSound; Dave Beck, cello; Kyle Erickson, trumpet; Ian Alvarez, percussion and filmed interviews with Plymouth Youth Forum Members.

Donations will be accepted at the door. Learn more here.