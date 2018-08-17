Reminder: League of Women Voters to hold ‘get acquainted’ meeting Aug. 18

The League of Women Voters is holding a “get acquainted” meeting to educate attendees about the organization’s roots in the women’s suffrage movement, and its current engagement with today’s issues.

Persons considering joining the league should attend the Snohomish County League of Women Voters Planning Retreat on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Edmonds Unitarian-Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W. in Edmonds. Guest presenter will be Duncan Clauson, a voter outreach specialist from the County Elections Office.

Committees will clarify their issues and recruit for the year ahead. Committees include Natural Resources Sustainable Agriculture, Districting, Children and Youth, Diversity, Civil Discourse, Health, Voter Services, Transportation and Communications.

The league last year helped high school students in southern Snohomish County register over 500 students to vote. It has also engaged with issues of homeless families, provided election observers, and held forums to promote civil discourse, get acquainted with candidates, and go deeper on all sides of many issues.

The league’s core goals are to empower voters and defend democracy. The vision is of a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The league is non-partisan, but does study issues, take positions and educate once they reach a conclusion on what is appropriate.

For more information or to register for this event, contact: President, Karen Madsen at [email protected]