Reminder: Korean War veterans invited to luncheon to receive Ambassador for Peace Medal

If you served in the Korean War, you may be eligible for the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal.

The medal is a commemorative one from the Korean government that honors American service men and women who served in the Korean War.

The Ambassador for Peace Medal was first presented to veterans as a special memento for those who returned to South Korea through the “Revisit Program.” The medal is now available to those who cannot make the journey back to Korea.

To be eligible, veterans must have served in Korea between June 25, 1950 and July 27, 1953. It is also available to veterans who participated in UN peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955.

A luncheon will be hosted by the Consul General of the Republic of Korea on July 23, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Northwest Church, located at 19820 Scriber Lake Rd., Ste. 1 in Lynnwood.

An RSVP is required by July 15. Please respond with your name and dates of service, along with the name of your guest for the luncheon to: [email protected] or 360-725-2169. More information and online registration are available at https://koreanwarluncheonlynnwood.eventbrite.com.

In your registration, please include:

•Veteran’s Full name

•Branch of Service

•Dates served in Korea

•Mailing Address

If you have already received the Ambassador for Peace Medal, you are also welcome to join the luncheon and wear your medal.

Additional information is available at: http://www.dva.wa.gov/korean– war-ambassador-peace-medal- presentation-lynnwood.