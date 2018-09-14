Reminder: Kids can try hockey for free Sept. 15 at Olympicview Arena

Seattle Junior Hockey Association is sponsoring a Try Hockey for Free Event from 9-10:45a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at Olympicview Arena, 22202 – 70th Ave. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

Plan on arriving at the rink at least 30-60 minutes prior to the start time for the event for check-in and to get fitted with equipment. There will be instructors on hand to help suit up your child; you can see how the equipment goes on by checking out the Getting Dressed video.

Those who have access to equipment are encouraged to bring it. There are skates and a limited amount of equipment available to borrow.

Everyone should have:

– A loose-fitting pair of sweatpants or snow pants

– A pair of gloves (they don’t need to be hockey gloves- mittens are fine)

– A helmet

Learn more at www.sjha.com/page/show/4219803-try-hockey-for-free.