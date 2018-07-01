Reminder: July 3 fireworks and fun planned for MLT’s Ballinger Park

The third consecutive Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July fireworks and family fun celebration is planned for Tuesday, July 3 from 3 to 11 p.m. at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Drive. This event is sponsored by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Red Onion Burgers with contributions from many community sponsors and partners.

The organization promises a bigger and better event than in 2017 with additional entertainment and extended hours. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with family games, pony rides, bouncy houses, food booths, food trucks, face painting, crafts activities, carnival games and booths from local businesses.

The stage area includes live music, a DJ, pie-eating contest, gunny sack races, and introductions of local sponsors and officials. The evening’s finale features a fabulous fireworks show choreographed to music that will light up the skies of Lake Ballinger, starting at 10 p.m.

Personal fireworks are illegal in Mountlake Terrace. However, Cheeseburgers Babies Foundation obtained a special events permit to allow fireworks and an agreement was approved by the City Council for this event in February. The venue continues at Ballinger Park and the fireworks will be shot from the boat launch over the lake. The spectator viewing area will be located just south of the Mountlake Terrace Senior/Community Center also known as Ballinger Clubhouse.

Since Tuesday is not a legal holiday, parking will be limited during typical work hours at some locations. Parking and shuttle service have been secured at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center (6001 236th St. S.W.) and Creekside Church (7011 226th Pl. S.W.).

Park and clubhouse restrooms will be closed to the public but there will be portable toilets on site. Be prepared for any weather conditions, low lighting conditions upon exit, probable shuttle waits, and bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

Cheeseburger Babies Foundation thanks, the following sponsors for making this event possible: Sierra Construction, Red Onion Burgers, City of Mountlake Terrace, Double DD Meats, UBEReats Landsverk Quality Homes, Haider Construction, Gutter King, Sorelli Pizza, Grand Pere Bakery, Ace Hardware, Community Transit, Mountlake Terrace Police Guild, South Snohomish County Fire Foundation, Morgan Maintenance, Calvary Church, Creekside Church, Homestreet Bank, Sprout Birth Center, Emerald City Harley Davidson, Waste Management, USA Army Recruiting, Mountlake Terrace Plaza, Honor Care Adult Home, MLTnews.com, Northern Lights Stage, North Queens Drill Team and more.

For anyone interested in volunteering or needing more information, call the event sponsor at 425-218-5996.