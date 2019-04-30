Reminder: ‘Isthmus of Panama and Panama Canal’ topics of May 1 geneaological society meeting

“Isthmus of Panama and the Panama Canal” are the topics of the program to be presented by Kent Morgan at the May 1 meeting of Sno-Isle Genealogical Society at the Family History Library, 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA.

A short business meeting is at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Morgan is a life enrichment speaker and research historian and often comes in costume relating to his topic. Guests are welcome.

For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.