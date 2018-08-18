Reminder: Homage Senior Services offers ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’ class

Homage Senior Services is offering a six-week course to provide tools for caregivers.

The course is designed to provide you, the caregiver, with tools needed to take care of yourself while supporting your loved one. Classes consist of interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming to increase your self-care and confidence in handling difficult situations, emotions and decisions.

Register now for a course beginning Aug. 28 on Tuesday evenings through Oct. 2, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The location of the class is Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Classes are free but space is limited and registration is required. Though the course is free, there is a $27 book fee, though scholarships are available for those in need.

For more information, contact Cynthia Andrews at 425-740-3794 or [email protected].