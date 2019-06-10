Reminder: High school graduations coming up

High school seniors across the Edmonds School District will be graduating this week. If you want to join in the festivities, here are dates, times and locations for upcoming commencement ceremonies. (Edmonds Heights students had their ceremony May 31.) For additional information — including whether tickets are required — contact the school.

Scriber Lake High Graduation

Date: Thursday, June 13

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Meadowdale High Graduation

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Lynnwood High Graduation

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Edmonds-Woodway High Graduation

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Mountlake Terrace High Graduation

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Edmonds eLearning Academy Graduation

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: College Place Middle Auditorium, 7501 208th St