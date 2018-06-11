Reminder: Habitat for Humanity to hold home buying seminar June 16

Habitat for Humanity will host a home buying seminar on June 16.

The talk, titled “Realizing the American Dream,” will discuss how attainable home financing can be, even if you don’t think you can afford it.

If you dream of owning your own home, it can become a reality if you set realistic goals, get sound advice, plan carefully and understand the costs. This course, open to all homebuyers, will help you understand:

The advantages of owning a home

The steps to buying a home

Mortgage payments and other costs of homeownership

Credit and affordability

Downpayment assistance programs

The talk is presented by Capstone Home Loans. No products will be sold at this event. The talk on June 16 begins at 9 a.m. at Calvary Tabernacle UPC, located at 16824 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. The event is free, but registration is required at this link.