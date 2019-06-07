Reminder: Graduating Edmonds School District seniors can buy back their Chromebooks

The Edmonds School District reminds families that graduating seniors who want to keep their district-issued Chromebook can buy the computer back for $20 ($10 for students on free/reduced lunch).

Purchases can be made online using the InTouch payment system, the district said on Facebook. Chromebooks will be removed from the school district’s network five to seven school days after the last day of school for seniors.

“This initiative began last year, and is a way that the district can continue to support graduates as they prepare for their futures,” the district announcement said. “This new program is revenue neutral, but allows us to provide a Chromebook to each graduate, and also encourages our students to take great care of the devices they receive at the start of their freshman year.”

Families with questions should contact their school’s office.

You can learn more here: http://bit.ly/2WHkhQv.