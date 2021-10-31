Reminder: General election ballots due Tuesday, Nov. 2

Haven’t voted yet? The deadline is fast approaching for voters to return their Nov. 2 general election ballots for a range of local races.

Our Election 2021 page includes links to information about contested Brier City Council and mayor races (all Mountlake Terrace city councilmembers are running unopposed), as well as questionnaires and statements from a range of candidates, from school board to hospital district.

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County conducted audio and video interviews with candidates and those are available here.

Snohomish County mailed a printed voter’s pamphlets with candidate statements, and that is also available online.

Voters can register to vote or make voter registration updates, as well as vote in-person until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the county auditor’s office in Everett or at an accessible voting site.

Several options are available for returning a ballot – through a ballot drop box, at an accessible voting site, or by mail (postage paid). However, since the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters return their ballot a few days before Election Day to ensure timely postmarks, your best bet now is to use one of county’s 32 conveniently located ballot drop boxes. Locations are listed on an insert mailed with every ballot, in the local voters’ pamphlet, and on the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections. Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District, 3626 156th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98087 Monday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel, 16710 Smokey Point Blvd., Arlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office, 1st Floor Admin W, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201 Monday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.