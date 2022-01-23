Reminder: Food donations should be given to food bank, not left in parks

A reader recently contacted us expressing her concern that people have been leaving boxes of food in local parks for those who are unsheltered. She noted that the food left out can become a target for animals and wildlife, which then results in a mess and litters the surrounding area.

City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz also weighed in, stating: “We do not want people to leave food in parks. We have had rodent problems in the past when this occurs and it does leave food everywhere when they tear into the packages. The best place for people to donate food is the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.”

Concern for Neighbors Food Bank is located at 4700 228th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace. More information about donating items to the food bank can be viewed here.