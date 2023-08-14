Reminder: Expanded hours for city passport services

A reminder that the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Passport Services now have expanded hours.

Services will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Passport photo services will be available during that time. All passport services are available by appointment only.

The city resumed the passports program June 1 after a pandemic hiatus. Customers are encouraged to review passport requirements at www.travel.state.gov and consider the upcoming deadline for the Department of Homeland Security’s REAL ID Act, taking effect May 7, 2025.

To schedule, call 425-776-1161. For other questions, please email passports@mltwa.gov.