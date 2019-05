Due to the extreme winter weather that canceled classes earlier this year, the following days have been designated as snow make-up days in the Edmonds School District:

Thursday, June 20 — Full day of school (previously an early-release day)

— Full day of school (previously an early-release day) Friday, June 21 — Full day of school

— Full day of school Monday, June 24 — Full day of school

— Full day of school Tuesday, June 25 — Full day of school

— Full day of school Wednesday, June 26 — Full day of school