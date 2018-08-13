Reminder: Edmonds Days for Girls chapter hosting Girls Soar Empowerment Day Aug. 18

The Edmonds chapter of Days for Girls is sponsoring its second annual Girls Soar Empowerment Day event from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at High Trek Adventures at Paine Field.

“Launch your kids into the new school year with a day full of activities, music, raffle and auction items, SWAG bags, food trucks, and an introductory ropes course and zip line,” said organizer April Haberman.

Ropes course is limited to 350 attendees. Admission is $35 per climber and $25 per non-climber. You can register here.

All proceeds from Girls Soar will go directly to Days For Girls, which provides access to feminine hygiene solutions and health education for girls in need both locally and internationally.