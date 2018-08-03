Reminder: EdCC to host Latino Expo on Saturday, Aug. 4

Edmonds Community College will host a Latino Expo on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The event is free to attend and will feature live entertainment, a talent show, local vendors and Latin American cuisine.

Additionally, South Snohomish County Safety & Health will offer 60-minute worker safety training for construction, landscape, warehouse and manufacturing workers, and there will also be free health checkups.

The event will run from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 4. Edmonds Community College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W.