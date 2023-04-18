Reminder: Economic Alliance, MLT/Brier Chamber of Commerce event April 19

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) and the City of Mountlake Terrace have announced a new partnership to provide services the Mountlake Terrace/Brier Chamber of Commerce, and a co-hosted kickoff is planned for 4-6 p.m. April 19 at Diamond Knot Brewpub @ MLT.
The brewpub is located at 5602 232nd St. S.W. and the no-host bar event is free to attend.
You can learn more about the partnership here.
