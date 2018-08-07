Reminder: Dining for Dollars event Aug. 8 to support family of fallen Kent police officer

Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace is hosting a Dining for Dollars fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 8 to benefit the family of Kent Police Department police officer Diego Moreno, who was killed in the line of duty July 22.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the restaurant, located at 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. Red Onion Burgers will donate 25 percent of all sales and all tips, and will also hold a raffle and auction.

Red Onion Burgers’ supplier Food Services of America is donating food to the cause. The restaurant could also use volunteers for the event. Call owner Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996 if you can help.