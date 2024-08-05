Reminder: Deadline to return your primary election ballots Aug. 6

If you haven’t already voted in the primary election, it’s time to fill out and return your ballot, which is due Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The 2024 primary includes races for governor, lt. governor, state senator, state representative, additional Washington State government offices, U.S. senator, U.S. representative and other local offices. Ballot measures for the Port of Everett and South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue. The top two finishers in each primary race will move on to the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Snohomish County Elections reminds voters to:

1. Follow the voting instructions provided in your ballot packet.

2. Sign your ballot envelope.

3. Return your voted ballot by Aug. 6 to ensure it is counted.

There are 35 ballot drop boxes open for voters to return their voted ballots. The official Snohomish County Elections ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, making them an easy and convenient way for voters to return their ballots. The locations of these drop boxes can be found in the inserts accompanying the ballot and on the County Elections website.

Additionally, voters can return their ballots postage-free by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 6. To ensure timely delivery, voters are advised to check the last collection time on the USPS postal box.

For voters with disabilities, Snohomish County Elections provides accessible voting equipment at specified sites during designated hours. Learn more here.