Reminder: Deadline Dec. 7 to complete community survey for Mountlake Terrace branding project

The City of Mountlake Terrace has launched a brand and placemaking strategy to capture and celebrate what makes MLT unique. The public is encouraged to weigh in on what makes Mountlake Terrace feel like home by completing a survey. The completion deadline is Dec. 7.

Survey questions include:

-What three words/phrases best describe Mountlake Terrace today?

-What do you see as MLT’s greatest strengths?

-Which values are most important for MLT’s brand to reflect?

-What aspect of MLT’s identity should never change?

-What aspects of MLT’s history should be celebrated in our brand?

-What stories, hidden gems, or little-known facts about MLT should more people know about?

Anyone can take the 10-minute survey, now through Dec. 7. Community input will shape how the City tells their story and will help guide its growth for years to come, the City said. Responses will be incorporated into the brand development project.

Everyone who submits the survey by the deadline will be entered to win a $50 gift card to Double DD Meats.

Click here to take the survey now: surveymonkey.com/r/Y3YHGD7