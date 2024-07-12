Reminder: Construction to start on safety project at 216th/48th next week

A long-planned project to improve the intersection of 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West is scheduled to start construction next week.

The work is meant to bring down speeds and increase safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. For several months, drivers should expect delays and intermittent closures.

Construction is scheduled to begin as soon as July 17, to reduce impacts during the upcoming school year. The City of Mountlake Terrace earlier this week mailed a letter to residents and business owners near the work zone, informing them of the construction.

Crews will install:

– Missing sections of sidewalks.

– Accessible curb ramps.

– Pedestrian-activated beacons to alert drivers.

– Curb bulbs on all corners, to shorten pedestrian crossings.

– Radar speed display signs to encourage lower speeds.

According to the city, B & B Utilities & Excavating of Bothell is the primary project contractor. When construction begins, there will be times when traffic in the intersection will be down to one lane, with flaggers directing alternating one-way traffic. The contractor will need close the intersection to all traffic for other portions of the work, but this is restricted to daytime hours only. The road will be opened to traffic every evening once construction is finished for the day. Generally, residents will have access to their driveway, although there may be some short periods when driveway access will not be possible. Residents will be notified in advance if driveway access is to be interrupted, except during emergencies.

Funding for the project totals $1.2 million, drawn from a state Safe Routes to School Grant, federal pandemic recovery dollars and a low-interest loan from Snohomish County Public Works.

As an arterial, 48th Avenue West sees roughly 3,200 vehicles a day, according to city engineers. It’s about 1,300 vehicles for 216th Street Southwest. Driveway access will be maintained for neighbors.

Anyone with questions about the project can contact Civil Engineer Billy McKeever at bmckeever@mltwa.gov, 425-744-6265.