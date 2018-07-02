Reminder: Community Transit to operate on Sunday service schedule July 4

In observance of Independence Day, Community Transit will operate Sunday bus service on Wednesday, July 4.
- Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.
- DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.
- Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.
- Sound Transit Snohomish County bus service: Only Route 512, on Sunday schedule.
- Customer service phone lines: Closed.
- RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.
Route schedules can be found at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.
No fireworks on buses
As Independence Day approaches, Community Transit reminds passengers that fireworks are not allowed on the agency’s buses or any agency property, including transit centers and park & ride lots. Even the “safe and sane” fireworks sold in some communities can be a safety hazard and are not allowed.